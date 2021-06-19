Lets assume I bought a call option ABC CE @.50 and now its value is @.10, but there is no Bid Quantity and Bid Price i.e. nill. Am I able to sell the option at .10 anyway?
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Lets assume I bought a call option ABC CE @.50 and now its value is @.10, but there is no Bid Quantity and Bid Price i.e. nill. Am I able to sell the option at .10 anyway?