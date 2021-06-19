1

Lets assume I bought a call option ABC CE @.50 and now its value is @.10, but there is no Bid Quantity and Bid Price i.e. nill. Am I able to sell the option at .10 anyway?

Improve this question
New contributor
Paras is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Paras is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.