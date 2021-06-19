Company A and Company B want to merge

After merge, company A stock holders want to have between 51.1% and 51.9% of ownership, so company B holders have the rest

The problem is that Company A only has 1.000 shares Outstanding and company B has 20.000

Also market price of company A is $4 and company B has market price of $1

How can the merger be achieved with a stock for stock combination; meaning X shares of company A stock are exchanged for each share of company B stock

Also for merge to be accepted, company B needs to have a little premium. No cash involved.

Can this be achieved?. What would be the stock on stock ratio? What alternative solutions are there if the merger MUST take place?