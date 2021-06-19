0

Company A and Company B want to merge

After merge, company A stock holders want to have between 51.1% and 51.9% of ownership, so company B holders have the rest

The problem is that Company A only has 1.000 shares Outstanding and company B has 20.000

Also market price of company A is $4 and company B has market price of $1

How can the merger be achieved with a stock for stock combination; meaning X shares of company A stock are exchanged for each share of company B stock

Also for merge to be accepted, company B needs to have a little premium. No cash involved.

Can this be achieved?. What would be the stock on stock ratio? What alternative solutions are there if the merger MUST take place?

Improve this question
New contributor
Jack Casas is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jack Casas is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.