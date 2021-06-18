From what I understand, the range of the Federal Funds rate in May 2021 was 0.00% to 0.25% and the IOR and IOER throughout May was 0.1%. The federal funds rate at this time is 0.06%

Firstly, how does an IOR and IOER of 0.1% not force the federal funds rate to skyrcoket since there is no reason for a bank to lend money to other banks at a rate under 0.1% when they can already receive this rate by the fed? This doesn't make sense to me as the federal funds rate during May 2021 was 0.06%, which is lower than the IOR and IOER, which means banks would not make as much money if they lent to fellow banks instead of placing their money in their local reserves.

Is it then true that no banks lend to other banks at lower than the IOR/IOER?

Furthermore, what happens if bank A is willing to pay an interest rate of 0.15% to bank B when the Federal Funds Rate Does this force the Federal Funds Effectve Rate (FFER) to move up? Do similar changes in the actual interest rates that banks take on cause the FFER to differ from the target Federal Funds rate?

If this is the case, what control does the fed have over banks that are willing to pay interest rates far higher than the 0.00% to 0.25% range?

Thank you for any help, and if there is clarification needed I would be happy to give it.