Let's say that I'm on TDAmeritrade. I short a call option to collect a premium. I also own 100 shares of the same stock in the same account.

In a week, the option is in-the-money and the buyer exercises it. What will happen in my account?

Will I get an alert from my TDAmertrade?

Must I buy-to-close the option?

Will the 100 shares of stock transfer to the buyer?