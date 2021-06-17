If someone gets a credit card and builds his credit up to above 800, then he doesn't use his credit card for a while like one month, one year, etc., will his credit score remains on his previous score or starts to come down automatically?
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If someone gets a credit card and builds his credit up to above 800, then he doesn't use his credit card for a while like one month, one year, etc., will his credit score remains on his previous score or starts to come down automatically?