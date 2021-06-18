If someone gets a credit card and builds his credit up to above 800, then he doesn't use his credit card for a while like one month, one year, etc., will his credit score remain at his previous score or will it start to come down automatically?
2if your credit score is that high, stop obsessing about it – pboss3010 3 hours ago
1Be aware that some banks will close accounts for inactivity; you should put a candy bar or something on it every 3-6 months if you want the credit line to stay on your reports. – ceejayoz 1 hour ago