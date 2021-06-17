0

This is a question about the United States tax code, and in particular about the demarcation between brackets for long term capital gains. I recognize that the specific cutoffs and tax rates are subject to change.

I think my question will be clearer if I construct an example. So:

Let's take it as given that for a single taxpayer, the highest capital gains rate is 20% , and this kicks in at $441,450. Let's suppose that I am that single taxpayer, that I have ordinary income of $100,000, and that I have a long term capital gain of $600,000.

Which of the following scenarios is correct (ignoring all sorts of minutiae like adjusting for qualified dividends, etc.)?

a) Of that $600,000, $158,550 (the excess of my capital gain over $441,450) is taxed at 20%.

b) Of that $600,000, $258,550 (the excess of my capital-gain-plus-income over $441,450) is taxed at 20%.

c) None of the above.

Improve this question
1
  • If I come back to it I'll make an answer of filling it out, but page 16 of the IRS instructions for Schedule D has a worksheet that you can fill out to answer your question: irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i1040sd.pdf – user662852 1 hour ago
0

The answer is (b), with a few caveats. Your marginal rate for capital gains starts at the bracket based on your taxable (not ordinary) income. When your taxable income plus capital gains hits the bracket threshold, the remaining capital gains are taxed at that marginal rate.

So $341,450 of your capital gains are taxed at the rate below 20% (e.g. 15% in 2021 for single filers), and $258,500 of your capital gains are taxed at 20%.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.