Main Question: Are Founders considered "investors" for purposed of filing the SEC's Form D?
Context: I am starting a corporation with 2 others. We have set up Restricted Stock Purchase Agreement where each of us are paying a nominal fee of $30 in total for each founder to purchase the shares with a vesting schedule.
Follow up questions
- On Form D item 9, "Type(s) of Securities Offered", would this be "Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security"?
- For item 13 and 14, would I put $90 because that's the total money the company will acquire with this transaction? Additionally would I put 3 investors because we 3 founders are buying the shares?