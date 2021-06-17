39 mins ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Main Question: Are Founders considered "investors" for purposed of filing the SEC's Form D?

Context: I am starting a corporation with 2 others. We have set up Restricted Stock Purchase Agreement where each of us are paying a nominal fee of $30 in total for each founder to purchase the shares with a vesting schedule.

Follow up questions