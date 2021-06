Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 31 mins ago. Improve this question

Let's think David and Sara have a bicycle company(Each person owns 50% of the company). The company's annual revenue is $200,000 and net profit is $100,000.

How much tax should they pay for the company? Also how much tax should each of them pay for their income from that company?

I mean if I have a company I must pay taxes for that company, but also should I pay taxes for my salary that comes also from that company? (2 times paying tax for 1 thing).