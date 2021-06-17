0

Suppose you exercise an employee stock option and receive 100 Class A shares. Class A shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ. Do you have to follow Rule 144?

  • Rule 144a is for "private placements". Seems like if the shares you received are publicly traded then they're not private placements. Am I missing something? – D Stanley 40 mins ago
  • Thats what I thought but the regs aren't clear considering the options were given before the company was publicly traded. – Jake Freeman 34 mins ago
  • @DStanley they have the 144a notice on them – Jake Freeman 34 mins ago

