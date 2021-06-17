Suppose you exercise an employee stock option and receive 100 Class A shares. Class A shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ. Do you have to follow Rule 144?
Rule 144a is for "private placements". Seems like if the shares you received are publicly traded then they're not private placements. Am I missing something? – D Stanley 40 mins ago
Thats what I thought but the regs aren't clear considering the options were given before the company was publicly traded. – Jake Freeman 34 mins ago
@DStanley they have the 144a notice on them – Jake Freeman 34 mins ago