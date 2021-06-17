In late 2018, Mr. X realizes that the 1120-S form for their S-corp was not mailed in for tax years 2014-2017 due to misunderstanding when accountant, Mr. A, at the time asked them to mail it in.

Mr. X has since started getting more involved with their taxes and using another tax service that allows them to be in the loop and hence realizes that this mistake needs to be corrected. As such, Mr. X immediately calls (in late 2018) the IRS and informs them about that and the representative says that Mr. X should send in the three missing 1120-Ss in the next 30 days.

Mr. X attempts to prepare the 3 missing forms, but needed to first request the transcripts from the IRS since Mr. X was no longer in business with Mr. A and felt the communication was disrespectful and did not want to engage Mr. A again.

Also, Mr. X was in arrears to IRS at the time for over $50k and was planning to pay that off first and didn't think much of the suggestion by the representative. Mr. X makes payment to settle the balance with IRS in earl 2019 with on-file taxes and making sure to file 1120-S.

In June 2019, IRS sends Mr. X a letter with a fine of $7,200 for the missing 3 forms (each form cost $2,400 = 12 months * $200 late fee/month) for maximum 12 months) and interest charges to be accrued.

Mr. X calls the IRS and complains that the business just paid off >$50k and is now slapped with ~$10k in fees and fines!!! The representative waives the fees for two of the three missing forms but says the third needs written explanation. Mr. X sends in the explanation, which is rejected, and Mr. X appeals, and in 2021 the IRS appeals office reaches out to Mr. X that there may be a call to help with remediation in an informal manner. Mr. X has the call coming up shortly and has never gone through this process and plans to tell them that it's not fair for the IRS to punish Mr. X has it was Mr. X who caught the issue in an informal self-audit and has never made that mistake again.

Have you had experience with IRS appeals process?

What do you think about Mr. X situation and what options are available in case the Appeals officer denies the appeal?