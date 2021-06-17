-1

This question is a follow-up to What happens if IRS does not receive 1120-S for an S-Corp?

In June 2019, IRS sends Mr. X a letter with a fine of $7,200 for the missing 3 forms (each form cost maximum $2,400 = maximum 12 months * $200 late fee/month) and interest charges to be accrued.

Mr. X calls the IRS and complains that the business just paid off >$50k and is now slapped with ~$10k in fees and fines! The representative waives the fees for two of the three missing forms due to First Time Penalty Abatement but says the third needs written explanation.

Mr. X sends in the explanation letter, which is rejected, and Mr. X appeals, and in 2021 the IRS appeals office reaches out to Mr. X that there may be a call to help with remediation in an informal manner. Mr. X has the call coming up shortly and has never gone through this process and plans to tell them that it's not fair for the IRS to punish Mr. X has it was Mr. X who caught the issue in an informal self-audit and followed up to remedy the issue even though it did not fit the 30-day window and has never made that mistake again.

What options are available in case the Appeals officer denies the appeal?

    I don't see why it would have been disrespectful to contact Mr. A regarding the previous business arrangement. Was there a personal falling out with Mr. A? Mr. X was notified that the missing forms needed to be filed in the next 30 days, and Mr. X failed to do so. What explanation did Mr. X have for failing to file the forms, aside from a personal desire not to interact with Mr. A? Catching the problem doesn't mean anything if no significant effort has been made to rectify the problem. – chepner 3 hours ago
    "Mr. X... didn't think much of the suggestion by the representative." I mean, how did Mr. X think that was going to work out? – ceejayoz 2 hours ago
    "and didn't think much of the suggestion by the representative." Yet Another how did Mr. X think that was going to work out? comment. It doesn't matter what you think about the "suggestion", because IT WASN'T A SUGGESTION. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
    Given your (1) defensiveness, and (2) dismissive attitude towards the long and inexorable arm of the IRS, I bet that Mr. A tells a much different story about why you two don't work together anymore. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
    This is essentially a follow-up of this question from two years ago. – Dilip Sarwate 1 hour ago
Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. I am not an accountant. I am not even a U.S. citizen. This is not advice.

Aside from doing nothing and having the IRS pursue further enforcement actions against you and your business, the options available to you should the IRS deny all your appeals appear to be simply:

  • settle up by paying the fines or penalties as demanded by the IRS, or by making an acceptable payment arrangement to do so,

    and / or

  • start a case vs. the IRS in the United States Tax Court to convince a judge that your appeal has merit.

The mission of the United States Tax Court is to provide a national forum for the expeditious resolution of disputes between taxpayers and the Internal Revenue Service; for careful consideration of the merits of each case; and to ensure a uniform interpretation of the Internal Revenue Code. The Court is committed to providing taxpayers, most of whom are self-represented, with a reasonable opportunity to appear before the Court, with as little inconvenience and expense as is practicable. The Court is also committed to providing an accessible judicial forum with simplified procedures for disputes involving $50,000 or less.

You may wish to seek professional advice.

