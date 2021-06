When using XTB and looking for the stock of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.UK) the price is about 6.39. Now when looking at the same stock in Yahoo Finance (LRE.L) I see the price is about 641.

Even is one price is given in EUR and the other price in GBP, that cannot explain the difference of a factor of 100.

So what is the correct price for a stock of Lancashire Holdings Limited?