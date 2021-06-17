My husband went into cardiac failure while we were traveling. He was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital ER. I gave his insurance information at the time of service. about a month later, I recieved a phone call from the billing department requesting more information. I complied, giving them what they asked for and sending copies of our medicare advantage insurance card. The billing office called again, months later asking for the same information. I told them I have given this to them twice, why are they asking for it again? They said they were sorry, but someone must have misplaced the information or lost it. So, I gave it again. I dident hear from them again. Two years later, I recieved a bill for 3,625.00 . They said I failed to respond to there attempts to collect the ballance due. They asked me to pay it in full no later than 10 days or it will be sent to collection. I noticed on the statement it showed insurance information. It also showed that the insurance was never billed and they were billing me for the full amount. I called the billing office. I asked why our insurance was never billed? she could not give me an answer. She said, she would send it back to billing and find out what happened. She told me to call back in three weeks. Hear we go again, it has been a little over two years, is the insurance going to pay this charge? Everything in our lives have changed since then and we no longer have this coverage.We are disabled seniors living only on social security. We have very little to live on, will we have to pay this bill? the hospital accepted our insurance at the time of service, If the insurance was billed in the begining, this would have been paid in full.