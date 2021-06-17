0

I am having trouble finding the link between two formulas from the Genève University courses on finance on Coursera.

See the two slides below for formulas.

The Capital Market Line Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM)

From the slides above my conclusion would be that:

ß = cov(Ri,Rm)/var(Rm) = σi / σm

  1. Is this right?
  2. How do you get from one expression to the other?
  3. The expression for ß includes a relation between the asset and the market but in The Capital Market Line the relation σi / σm suggest there is no relation between the market and the asset. Why is this?
Improve this question
New contributor
loco.loop is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

loco.loop is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.