I am having trouble finding the link between two formulas from the Genève University courses on finance on Coursera.
See the two slides below for formulas.
From the slides above my conclusion would be that:
ß = cov(Ri,Rm)/var(Rm) = σi / σm
- Is this right?
- How do you get from one expression to the other?
- The expression for ß includes a relation between the asset and the market but in The Capital Market Line the relation σi / σm suggest there is no relation between the market and the asset. Why is this?