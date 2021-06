I have not filed taxes the past 2 years due to no income,but myself and daughter have been claimed by the person who is supporting us.I haven't received any stimulus money for me or my child and he has not either.He says he isn't going to claim me on 2021 taxes and that I should file as a non filer to receive the child tax credit that starts in July since non filers can receive it.Is this accurate?Should I file for it to receive the $250 per month for my child?