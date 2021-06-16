1

My opinion is that we are in an asset bubble: house and property prices are sky-rocketing, interest rates are low, and inflation rates are high.

I'm aware of the futility of trying to time the top of the boom/bust cycle. Other than blind luck, I will never be able to buy and sell at the magic moment to get it just right.

Assuming my opinion about the asset bubble is correct, what should I keep in mind when I go through day-to-day life?

I'm just an ordinary John Doe with a bit of spare money. What should I keep in mind in an upwards market (with the knowledge that a downwards market will be coming), when looking at:

  • Buying property
  • Making R&D budget decisions
  • Investing in small businesses
  • Purchasing commodities
  • Making decisions to take out loans

Note I'm not looking for specific advice on investments. What lessons can we learn from hindsight and from historical asset bubbles, that we can apply today?

Improve this question
New contributor
Anonymous is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • 1
    Your list of five sounds generic, and some (like "Making R&D budget decisions") don't make sense for a personal investor. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • @RonJohn – true. Speaking for myself, I have a job and that job, among other things, involves making decisions where to allocate money. Would that be out of scope for this site? – Anonymous 41 mins ago
  • Yes, it's out of scope. money.stackexchange.com/help/on-topic – RonJohn 35 mins ago
2

What lessons can we learn from hindsight and from historical asset bubbles, that we can apply today?

Other than to avoid bubbly asset classes, the past does not offer an easy path through a bubble burst. Sometimes cash and bonds are a great alternative to stocks (e.g. the 2000-2002 stock crash). Other times, because of inflation or insolvency cash or bonds are not a refuge (e.g. the 1973-1974 stock crash).

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Anonymous is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.