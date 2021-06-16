My opinion is that we are in an asset bubble: house and property prices are sky-rocketing, interest rates are low, and inflation rates are high.

I'm aware of the futility of trying to time the top of the boom/bust cycle. Other than blind luck, I will never be able to buy and sell at the magic moment to get it just right.

Assuming my opinion about the asset bubble is correct, what should I keep in mind when I go through day-to-day life?

I'm just an ordinary John Doe with a bit of spare money. What should I keep in mind in an upwards market (with the knowledge that a downwards market will be coming), when looking at:

Buying property

Making R&D budget decisions

Investing in small businesses

Purchasing commodities

Making decisions to take out loans

Note I'm not looking for specific advice on investments. What lessons can we learn from hindsight and from historical asset bubbles, that we can apply today?