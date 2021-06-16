-1

Jpowell just recently had an interview with the press where he talked about the inflation rate, unemployment, and other data related to the American economy.

The numbers at least for me, a interested lay person, seem a bit terrible.

I heard that the price of some general assets such as steel, wood, etc... show inflation of over 1000%(can't get a link) recently so shouldn't people be panicking more and the dollar inflating like crazy? or was it all caused by panic and j powell saying "its all according to plan" enough to strengthen the dollar?

I'm quite confused, the euro as far as i know hasn't had today any relevant news, so i'm discarding, a weak Euro as the reason.

UsddollarChart

  • @ChrisW.Rea its more a question about why am i not seeing the weakening of the dollar not one about the chart alone... Im basically asking in a tl;dr why are people not panicking more, why isnt inflation being more obvious, the chart is just what i would interpret on what a obvious sign of the weaking of the dollar – Imeguras 1 hour ago
  • updated the title to suit my question more closely @ChrisW.Rea – Imeguras 1 hour ago
  • The range in that chart is pretty narrow. – RonJohn 56 mins ago
  • @RonJohn i just wanted to show the impact that Jpowel today had on the dollar, i was expecting the reverse to happen – Imeguras 43 mins ago

