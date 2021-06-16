Jpowell just recently had an interview with the press where he talked about the inflation rate, unemployment, and other data related to the American economy.

The numbers at least for me, a interested lay person, seem a bit terrible.

I heard that the price of some general assets such as steel, wood, etc... show inflation of over 1000%(can't get a link) recently so shouldn't people be panicking more and the dollar inflating like crazy? or was it all caused by panic and j powell saying "its all according to plan" enough to strengthen the dollar?

I'm quite confused, the euro as far as i know hasn't had today any relevant news, so i'm discarding, a weak Euro as the reason.