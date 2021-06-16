-1

So Jpowell just recently had an interview with the press where he talked about the inflation rate, unemployement, and other data related to american economic's

And the numbers at least for me a interested lay person they seem a bit terrible.

I heard that the price of fisical assets such as steal, wood, etc... spiked recently so shouldnt people be panicking more and the dollar inflating like crazy? or was it all caused by panic and j powell saying "its all according to plan" enough to strengthen the dollar? Im quite confused, the euro as far as i know hasn't had today any relevant news, so im discarding, a weak euro as the reason UsddollarChart

  • Questions asking why a specific asset/security went up or down are off-topic. Sorry. – Chris W. Rea 7 mins ago
  • Two interest rate increases were noted as likely before 2023. And then in the news conference a likely future reduction in Fed bond buying was noted. Then JP basically tried to say that it all really had no meaning and that the Fed was just talking-about-talking. The dot-plot is looking way to the future and inflation was previously expected to be transitional. The 10 Year and the 30 Year bond markets didn't play along and their yields spiked. – S Spring 5 mins ago
  • @ChrisW.Rea its more a question about why am i not seeing the weakening of the dollar not one about the chart alone... Im basically asking in a tl;dr why are people not panicking more, why isnt inflation being more obvious, the chart is just what i would interpret on what a obvious sign of the weaking of the dollar – Imeguras 2 mins ago

