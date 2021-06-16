2

I was advised to ask my question here so here it is:

I'm in the market for a desktop and I met an online friend who happened to be an employee at the company that I want to buy from, he gets an employee's discount. So he gives me his login, I went to the official URL and it's legit, and there does apparently seem to be other people who also used his account to buy desktops with his employee discount.

However, most people said it could be a scam. But how exactly could he scam me if it's the official site? I'm thinking about doing a test purchase of like 50 dollars so if I lose that to a scammer I won't be too upset.

    "and there does apparently seem to be other people who also used his account to buy desktops with his employee discount." How do you know this? – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
    @Grade'Eh'Bacon I'd imagine in the ordering history. – ceejayoz 1 hour ago
    This does have the hallmarks of a scam. I'd be worried, for example, about your new "online friend" being able to change the shipping address after you put the credit card info in to pay for your new computer. – ceejayoz 1 hour ago
    This person is not an actual friend. – Pete B. 1 hour ago
    "I met an online friend". So you met someone. They weren't a friend before you met them. And it sounds like this was very recently, so you haven't known them long. So what you are saying is "a stranger offered offered to let me use his account". Have you had any significant interactions with this person other than them offering you their account? – DJClayworth 1 hour ago
A few reasons:

  1. Sharing employee discounts is almost always against company policy. When or if the internet-stranger you're talking to is found he'll be in trouble at work. Why would he risk his job for someone he met on the internet? I take care of my mates with deals and hookups in real life but not people I just met.
  2. It's an "employee discount". You are not the employee, this isn't illegal but is unethical. Be a better person.
  3. Even if the site is legit how do you know your so-called friend really has an employee discount and isn't just a salesman? "Hey I got a special deal for ONLY YOU, is a sales tactic"
  4. If the site used his login - he can now, at a minimum, cancel the order or change the shipping address. Some sites save payment info and now the scammer can buy more stuff using your info.
  5. The scammer is an "employee" at a minimum. He could also outright control the site he gave you. You've now entered your personal info and credit card info to his site and given it to him, including the CVV code.
  6. Did you do any price comparison? Employee discounts are rarely more competitive than a simple 5%-15% off coupon or sale. Can you just buy the shit you want without a buddy deal and without the risk for a similar price?
    You missed the huge one, which is that the victim will have to enter credit card details which the 'employee' will then have access to. And the one after it, which is that often goods will only be delivered to the 'employee's home address. – DJClayworth 45 mins ago
    Devil's advocate around point 1 - we don't know the details about the "friendship" nor the individuals involved. Thinking back to my part-time/summer employment days as a student, it was quite common for employee discounts to be used in ways that violated company policy. Maybe the friend doesn't particularly care or see the harm in giving random online friends their discount. OP should NOT do it, but we shouldn't always assume that this is a truly worst-case scenario. – BobbyScon 35 mins ago
It's a well known commonplace scam, just forget it.

If an "online friend" wants you to use your cards for anything, anywhere, it's a simple obvious scam being run by a scam team. OBVIOUSLY. This is a million-times dupe on this site.

One point for the record. You can buy everyday desktops far, far, far cheaper from discount sources (simply the major online shops or major box stores) than "employee discounts". So even if it was not a scam (which it is) just utterly forget it.

    But what is the scam? I don't think it can be called a well-known commonplace scam without understanding what the scam actually is. – BobbyScon 49 mins ago
  • @BobbyScon There are many talented magicians whose magic tricks I cannot explain, but that doesn't mean they're not tricks. It just means they're talented at deception. – ceejayoz 47 mins ago
    @ceejayoz My point is more that this answer is too light on details to really be an answer. I don't disagree with the sentiment, but based on the limited info we have access to, this could actually not be a scam. – BobbyScon 43 mins ago
    Guys - for God's sake - an online friend wants you to use their corporations PC purchasing account, why, they even give you their corporate login. For God's sake guys. Get real. It's a scam. – Fattie 39 mins ago
  • @Fattie OP's question asks "how exactly could he scam me if it's the official site?" Although the title asks "is it a scam?", the body of the question is asking for greater details. My intention was to ask for clarification so that the OP received the details they were looking for. Apologies if I struck a chord. – BobbyScon 12 mins ago

