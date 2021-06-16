Congratulations on your idea and I hope you can turn it into some market value. Your tone suggests it is very innovative. If it was me, I would do two things:

Read The Lean Startup Start

In this book you will learn strategies on the quickest way to bring your product to market. Additionally you may want to read The Myths of Innovation in this book you will learn that for truly innovative products, you will have more issue with people accepting your idea rather than stealing it.

No one person makes a great company, it takes a team of people. For example Amazon. While Jeff Bezos reaped the majority of the profits many engineers, accountants and other disciplines made enough money to change their family tree forever.

Even middle class families hire accountants, lawyers, lawn care, and house keeping in order to build their team and have their life run smoothly. Given your level of knowledge in some areas of business, you will need a lot of help. However, that is kind of normal. Accepting that you will need help to build and run your business is a key to success. Rewarding those people with the ability to share in the profits will motivate some very talented people.

The key to starting now is that you will likely make very many mistakes. Learning to overcome those mistakes is a key to the success of your business.