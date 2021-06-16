0

I have read a lot about cryptocurrency and am yet to find a good explanation of why the technology does or even might someday provide an improvement over the current monetary system.

So, what is the technological problem that cryptocurrency solves? How does overcoming that technological problem help in the real world?

Please offer answers that don't already have known solutions. For example:

  • Inflation already has a good solution - a responsible monetary policy that controls the money supply.
  • Problems with international transfers are (in my view) solved by modern services like Wise.
