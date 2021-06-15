I want to know will this has a bad effect on my credit, etc?

Closing a checking and/or savings account should have zero impact on your credit score.

There is a risk if you close the account, and you have written a check and it hasn't been cashed yet. If that was to result in a bounced check or a debt to the bank that could impact your credit history. Also bounced checks can result in some systems rejecting your checks even from your new bank account.

I also like to know should I pay money to close my accounts?

It shouldn't cost you money unless you signed a special deal that required you to maintain a certain balance, or to keep the account open for x months. Most of these requirements are there to qualify for a special bonus or special rate, closing the account would disqualify you from the deal. Most of these deals don't pay in advance, so it shouldn't cost you money. Check the paperwork you were given when you opened the account.