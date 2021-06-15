0

I opened a saving and a checking account in Chase bank. But I decided to close them. I want to know will this has a bad effect on my credit, etc?

I also like to know should I pay money to close my accounts?

Improve this question
New contributor
ensan3kamel is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Interestingly this is a many-times duplicate. But. the dupes are really really old. its a good example of why the SO "rule" about dupes is often stupid/naive. the ancient QA here are hopelessly out of date. similarly on the technical sites you get dweebs marking "dupes" when the tech has wildly moved on and the old ones are useless. – Fattie 18 mins ago
1

I want to know will this has a bad effect on my credit, etc?

Closing a checking and/or savings account should have zero impact on your credit score.

There is a risk if you close the account, and you have written a check and it hasn't been cashed yet. If that was to result in a bounced check or a debt to the bank that could impact your credit history. Also bounced checks can result in some systems rejecting your checks even from your new bank account.

I also like to know should I pay money to close my accounts?

It shouldn't cost you money unless you signed a special deal that required you to maintain a certain balance, or to keep the account open for x months. Most of these requirements are there to qualify for a special bonus or special rate, closing the account would disqualify you from the deal. Most of these deals don't pay in advance, so it shouldn't cost you money. Check the paperwork you were given when you opened the account.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

ensan3kamel is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.