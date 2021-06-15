0

I am new to this community and I need suggestions on how to buy a new bike. Can I put EMI or better wait for the full cash and buy that?

Which is the best way?

Improve this question
New contributor
Mani R is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • Do you need to buy this bike to work [not just: you will use it to drive to your work, but also that without it, it would be difficult / impossible for you to get to work]? If not, it is typically recommended to buy vehicles with cash if at all possible to wait. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 36 mins ago
  • Thanks @Grade'Eh'Bacon – Mani R 19 mins ago

Your Answer

Mani R is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.