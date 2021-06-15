1

The basic scenario and question

My car was "totaled" by my insurance company, but they did so only after repairs were made. They wound up paying the body shop for the repairs, as well as paying us their salvage value for the car. Both payments were significantly above the value of the car, so of course the combined payment was well above the value of the car.

This is in the State of Washington. The insurance company is under no obligation to total a car. The law simply provides for them to do so at their option under certain circumstances.

I cannot figure out why the insurance company did this. Is there a way that someone involved in this, either at the insurance company or the body shop, or perhaps both in collusion, managed to illicitly make money from this situation? Or is the insurance company simply not managing their claims correctly?


More details

  • The car's blue book value was about $6000
  • The cost of the repairs was about $7000
  • The salvage value paid to me was about $9000 (the difference between this and the blue book value relates to how the policy is actually written, which in theory would help reduce the likelihood of totaling the car)
  • The car was repaired and, as near as I could tell, to a high level of quality/competence (i.e. so it's not like there was a fake invoice for the body shop repairs…they really did do the work).
  • The car actually had almost $14,000 worth of work done at the body shop; this all started because it had been rear-ended by another driver, with that driver's insurance company paying for those repairs. Prior to that collision, the car had damage caused by heavy snow falling from a building's roof onto it, which I had not planned to fix, but then decided since it was at the body shop anyway, I would go ahead and file a claim for that under my own policy. I assume that the rear-end damage is not relevant at all to my question, as the payment for that was entirely from the other insurance company, but I mention it just in case my assumption is wrong.

The car was a battery-electric vehicle (Nissan LEAF). Blue book was relatively low in part because that model/year suffers from short-lived batteries, and indeed I was looking at the possibility of having to spend another $8000 (or more) to replace the battery if I was going to keep using the car.

From my perspective, I'm ahead at least $17000, between the salvage payment and the cost of the battery I no longer have to purchase. Money I can now spend toward a replacement vehicle that will work much better for me than that car.

But it seems to me that the insurance company has paid out $9000 more than they needed to. They were under no obligation to total the car and could have simply paid for the repairs and let me keep the car. Their net cost now is at best around $10,000 (their total payments of $16,000, less the $6000 value of the car). And of course, since the car's title now is denoted as "salvage", it's unlikely they could even get the blue book value of $6000 for the car, so that figure is optimistic for them.

That means their net cost was at least $3000 more than it should/could have been (i.e. as compared to just paying for the repair), and probably significantly more than that. That alone argues against the insurance company choosing that outcome.

But beyond that, how does someone at the body shop and/or the insurance company itself wind up making extra money on the deal? The insurance company is already down the $3000 compared to what they could have done. Is someone scamming the insurance company by somehow invoking the salvage/total process and then skimming even more money off the already-imbalanced accounting? If so, where did that extra money come from? Did they misrepresent the costs to the insurance company, such that the insurance company wound up paying out even more money than I'm aware of?

Naturally, I understand that this community can't know what actually happened at the insurance company and/or the body shop. I am asking to find out whether there is a well-known, well-understood scam that causes this sort of non-intuitive outcome to occur.

Obviously it's always possible regardless that the insurance company is just behaving incompetently. I'm wondering though if there's an alternative explanation that at least rationalizes the outcome.

3
  • Did your insurer know that the body shop had already completed the repairs prior to listing as total loss? ie: is there a chance that a miscommunication led to the repair shop completing repairs, before the result came up as 'write-off', at which point the insurer made a good faith effort to pay for repairs that were ultimately unnecessary? Also - are you still in possession of the car? – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 22 mins ago
  • @Grade: Yes, the insurer was completely aware of the facts. They already had the final invoice from the body shop when they issued the decision to total the car. And no, I never regained possession of the car...it was delivered directly from the body shop to the insurer under the usual salvage process. – Peter Duniho 16 mins ago
  • No offense intended in cutting down the length of the question, but I think the portions removed don't really impact the answer at all. Core question remains. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 3 mins ago
1

Since the insurer gets the car back after repairs, then it seems they had a decision as to whether the car now in their possession [post-repair] was worth more or less than the 9k they would be committed to giving you if it was declared a writeoff.

It seems they decided the car was worth more than the 9k after repairs were done, so they effectively 'bought it from you' for 9k. Doesn't seem shady at all, unless they hid your right to keep the car instead [not sure if you ever would have had the right to make such a choice or if it was at their discretion].

Think of it like this: If they wrote off the car from the beginning, and gave you a cheque for 9k per contract, what should they do with the car? Should they be required to scrap it for parts, or should they be allowed to have it repaired to resell? No one got cheated here (body shop got paid, you got paid, insurance company took possession of a car they apparently wanted more than their write-off value), so not sure where there's room for someone to make money from a 'scam' of some sort.

6
  • As a side note to the answer, consider that this is currently a 'hot' market for used cars [pandemic-related supply / demand mismatches]; this means that the insurer may have had an easy path to reselling the car for a price that made sense to repair it and then resell. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 4 mins ago
  • As OP points out, this "car is worth more than the buyout so the insurance company takes it" neglects the title being marked as "salvage". – Ben Voigt 4 mins ago
  • "It seems they decided the car was worth more than the 9k after repairs were done, so they effectively 'bought it from you' for 9k" -- only an incompetent person would make that assessment, even before accounting for the car's title being incumbered by the "salvage" designation. So, am I to interpret this answer as saying that the explanation is incompetence? (I think it's clear you're saying it's not a scam.) – Peter Duniho 4 mins ago
  • @PeterDuniho Are you certain that, after repairs, the car couldn't be resold for 9k? On what basis are you making that assessment? You are presuming that you are better positioned to value your car than the insurer [who does this daily], and while it is possible they made a mistake, it isn't clear to me why you are so certain that is the case. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 2 mins ago
  • "consider that this is currently a 'hot' market for used cars" -- I should point out that this all happened over a year ago, before the pandemic-induced used-car market shift occurred. – Peter Duniho 2 mins ago

