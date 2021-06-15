My girlfriend filed electronically in March 2020 for her federal taxes for 2019. The IRS "where's my refund" page showed "your taxes are being processed" for 8 months, then in November changed to "we cannot find a tax filing for you". She has attempted to contact the IRS and the Tax Advocacy Office more than 20 times, always receiving a recording but never able to contact anyone.

She has since received her 2020 refund, but no 2019 refund.

Is there anything we can do short of hiring an attorney? Thanks in advance!