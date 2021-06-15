Are stocks listed in NYSE or Nasdaq trading at a premium compared with stocks listed in Europe, Canada, or other countries?

For the same financial situations, such as revenue, income, balance sheet and cash flow, if a company is listed in NYSE or Nasdaq, will its stock price be higher than if it is listed in other countries?

I googled searched, but I could not find any comparative study on this topic. Does anyone know the answer? If you can point out any published objective data/report, it will be even better.