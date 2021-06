HP12C SOYD FUNCTION

I use the soyd function to calculate the percentage variation between two numbers.

$1200 -> $1700 Clearly, we have an increase of 41,67%.

But if I type $1700 first and then $1200. $1700 -> $1200 The HP12C returns -29,41%.

Why is that?

I used to think any variation would result the same percentage, I don't understand where -29,41% comes from.

Thanks in advance.