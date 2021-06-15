0

I'm new to wealthsimple app and wanted to know what some numbers mean. If we look at Microsoft stock for example and look at these numbers shown in the app:

Bid $259.87 x 17,481
Ask $259.90 x 10,387
Last sale $259.89 x 0

I know the bid price represents the maximum price that a buyer is willing to pay for a share of stock or other security. The ask price represents the minimum price that a seller is willing to take for that same security. And Last sale is the price of the last transaction some trader did.

But what does the 17,481, 10,387 and 0 mean? I think it relates to the bid/ask size, but not entirely sure. Does anyone know?

Thanks

Improve this question
New contributor
omega is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

omega is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.