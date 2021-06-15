I'm new to wealthsimple app and wanted to know what some numbers mean. If we look at Microsoft stock for example and look at these numbers shown in the app:

Bid $259.87 x 17,481 Ask $259.90 x 10,387 Last sale $259.89 x 0

I know the bid price represents the maximum price that a buyer is willing to pay for a share of stock or other security. The ask price represents the minimum price that a seller is willing to take for that same security. And Last sale is the price of the last transaction some trader did.

But what does the 17,481 , 10,387 and 0 mean? I think it relates to the bid/ask size, but not entirely sure. Does anyone know?

