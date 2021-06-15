I ve lost 1800.00 in a fx exchange investment They are now promising that after one more final payment I'll get paid out 12 k This was a bitcoin exchange over 3 weeks The profit seens exaggerated and tgry gave no personal signatures on any emails Seems they are running a cloned site I'm at the point of hiring an investigator to see if I can get anything back They won't honor any requests I've made to simply take the commission or fees off the top I'm sure I'm not alone any feedback ? Fxhubinvesments or sonicfxtraders The company was dissolved from what I've seen on the registry in England