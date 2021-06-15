I've lost 1800.00 in a FX exchange investment. They are now promising that after one more final payment I'll get paid out 12 k. This was a bitcoin exchange over 3 weeks.

The profit seems exaggerated and they gave no personal signatures on any emails. Seems they are running a cloned site. I'm at the point of hiring an investigator to see if I can get anything back.

They won't honor any requests I've made to simply take the commission or fees off the top. I'm sure I'm not alone - any feedback? Fxhubinvesments or sonicfxtraders. The company was dissolved from what I've seen on the registry in England.