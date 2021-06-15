0

I've lost 1800.00 in a FX exchange investment. They are now promising that after one more final payment I'll get paid out 12 k. This was a bitcoin exchange over 3 weeks.

The profit seems exaggerated and they gave no personal signatures on any emails. Seems they are running a cloned site. I'm at the point of hiring an investigator to see if I can get anything back.

They won't honor any requests I've made to simply take the commission or fees off the top. I'm sure I'm not alone - any feedback? Fxhubinvesments or sonicfxtraders. The company was dissolved from what I've seen on the registry in England.

    Your money is gone. They're hoping to string you along to get more. An investigator will be a further waste of money. The people you were talking to aren't from the dissolved company, they just used its name. Signatures on emails are meaningless. – ceejayoz 16 hours ago
  • Remember, if someone can consistently turn 1800 into 12k then why would they need your money? – MonkeyZeus 4 hours ago
I ve lost 1800.00 in a fx exchange investmentscam

Fixed that for you.

They are now promising that after one more final payment I'll get paid out 12 k

Yeah... no, they won't.

Consider that $1800 to be tuition for a short course in the School of Hard Knocks, and walk away. Hopefully you'll be wiser next time you try and make easy money.

