A Closing Protection Letter is apparently an insurance product costing between $25 and $100 which is supposed to protect the lender, buyer, and selling against mistakes and illegal actions such as theft by the title company during a real estate transaction.

It's obvious to me how the lender and buyer are protected as they are putting up the money into escrow, so if the title company has a rogue agent who absconds with it, this insurance will make them whole. But from my research, it is unclear to me what the value of this "letter" is to the seller in a cash transaction. If the money goes missing then it seems like either the buyers would be made whole and then the transaction would close, or else it wouldn't close and the seller would still own their property. Maybe it would cover the case where someone at the title company wires the money to the wrong account and the seller doesn't get their funds? It's unclear to me exactly what benefit a seller gets.