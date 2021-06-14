0

My girlfriend (EU resident - Italian) is moving to London for 5 months beginning next Jul for a research placement.

The college where she's staying asked her to pay the rent via Direct Debit at an U.K. bank. Since she's just staying for 5 months I'm asking if there is any way to pay a Direct Debit like this without opening a bank account. Or in alternative which UK bank would allow her to open a bank account online from Italy before actually going to the UK (she will be working at University and I would spare her the trouble of opening a bank account there).

