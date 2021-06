28 mins ago . This question was migrated from Academia Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I am a US citizen. My parents are both non-US citizens living abroad, with no tax files. They are not green-card holders. I am 18 and do not have any household income to report because my household is not in the US.

I do not fit in any of the qualifying requirements to be ‘independent’ but I am also going to be alone in the US. How exactly am I supposed to fill the file? Am I still classified as dependent for financial aid?