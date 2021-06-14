2

In 2016 I was visiting a friend in another country and he asked me to bring him a waffle maker (~$35). He paid me back for the waffle maker in Bitcoin. I sold that Bitcoin in 2020 for ~$740. I believe that I need to declare that on my 2020 US Taxes. I'm looking for advice on how to do this.

Investopedia seems to indicate that if I bought or sold goods to my friend, this money would count as income. I'm not sure that's how I'd characterize the transaction, but I'm willing to go with it. I'm also not sure if that means I need to declare the $35 on my 2016 taxes, or if I should be declaring the $740 on my 2020 taxes, or maybe just $705 on my 2020 taxes? Also, if we think of me as some kind of waffle-maker middle-man, then by bringing the waffle maker across international boarders with the express purpose of selling it (ie getting paid back for it), did I commit fraud?

Maybe since it wasn't really a goods-and-services transaction it need to be thought of as an investment? I could have sold it right away, but since I didn't . . . does that make it an investment instead?

I would appreciate advice on how to report this on my US taxes.

  • "sold that Bitcoin in 2020 for ~$740." A whole Btc, or a small fraction of a Btc? – RonJohn 4 hours ago
  • I do not know the answer but is there a minimum threshold for what has to be reported? – Freiheit 4 hours ago
    @RonJohn I'm pretty sure "bitcoin" is a, what's the term, collective noun. Just like fish or gold, say. It's correct to say "I have an ounce of fish" or ".. seven tonnes of fish" or "a fish". Similarly "an ounce of gold" "seven million dollars of gold", etc. – Fattie 3 hours ago
  • @Fattie that's odd, since "coin" is not a collective noun. – RonJohn 3 hours ago
Lay opinion:

  • 2016: You did your friend a favour by buing him a waffle maker. Instead of paying you what you paid, he paid you the respective amount in BTC. This should be seeable as if you bought BTC from him for $35. You didn't have this amount as income, because that's what you paid for the device.
  • 2020: You sold the BTC which you once bought for $35 for $740. So $35 is your cost basis, you had a gain of $705. How this is handled, however, is something I don't know.
  • 2
    irs.gov/irb/2014-16_IRB#NOT-2014-21 establishes that the IRS considers virtual currencies as property, so you would report the capital gain like you would with any other property (such as stock). – chepner 4 hours ago
It's dead simple. You made a $705 capital gain in 2020.

You just enter "705" in the "capital gains" column in 2020 return.

The waffle/etc. is unrelated to anything, is irrelevant, and has no connection to your tax return in any year. The "Investopedia" article is nonsensical/irrelevant.

Fortunately it's that easy!

  • @JohnFX - thanks for the typo fix !! – Fattie 41 mins ago

