To trade a the Amazon stock, the code is AMZN. Is there a code for United States 10-Year Bond?

Investment.com shows US10YT but there is no such code in the Interactive Trader platform.

enter image description here

  • Have you contacted them, and asked? – RonJohn 26 mins ago
  • Brokers require special permission to trade bonds. I suppose that applies to government bonds. But look at the ETF's IEF and TLH or here is a link to the bond: marketwatch.com/investing/bond/tmubmusd10y?countrycode=bx . Also consider ticker WIW but the closed-end-fund does not trade at net-asset-value but trades on support. – S Spring 9 mins ago
  • Also, Treasury Direct account are available. – S Spring 3 mins ago

