Me and my friend are both Europeans and used to sending money to other people by just asking for their bank account number. We were sitting around recently and were wondering - is it possible to send each other money by only using the US bank account number? We're both best friends, see each other in person every week and have 100% trust not to misuse each others bank account numbers. But how to actually make it happen?

I've logged into my Bank of America account and I'm not seeing any way to send money to another account besides using Zelle, which works sort of as Paypal/Venmo. There is no place for me to enter my friends bank account number and send the money over. Is this some sort of a special service I need to ask the bank for?

P.S. I know "wire transfer" triggers a lot of negativity in the US due to widespread fraud. For the scope of this question I can assure everyone that this is something we've discussed face-to-face with my actual friend and not a case of a distant "friend" emaling me out of the blue or some other scam-related story.

You can send money by a wire transfer in the US. But you have to pay a fee. Last time I sent a wire transfer I think the bank charged me $30. Every now and then when my boss has difficulty with the ACH transactions he pays me with a wire transfer, and I have to pay about $15 to receive it. If you're sending $10,000, I suppose a $30 fee is trivial. If you're sending $100, it's a pretty substantial percentage.

When I want to send someone money I usually use PayPal or Zelle, because those are free. But there are limits to how much money you can send by PayPal or Zelle in one day == like $1,000 or something like that. I rarely want to send someone more than $1,000 so those limits usually aren't an issue, but, etc.

The other common way to send money is with an ACH (Automated Clearing House) transaction. I've never tried to use ACH to send money to a friend. I typically get paid with ACH and I send money to my stock broker by ACH, but I've never tried to use it to send money to a friend. I'm not sure how one would go about that.

  • But how does one actually do it? I'm not seeing a "send via wire transfer" button anywhere in my BoA account. – JonathanReez 29 mins ago
  • It's not something that most people do so I don't recall ever seeing an option for it on a bank web site. Call the bank and say you want to send a wire transfer and they should have someone who can walk you through how to do it. I think I've only sent two wire transfers in my life, and both times I went to the bank and talked to an actual human being. If there was a way to do it through their web site, I have no idea how. – Jay 16 mins ago
In the US, banks are identified by "routing numbers". To electronically send money to someone else, you need their bank routing number plus their individual account number.

Zelle just hides that by having each person enter their bank routing and account numbers once, and then associating them with an email address or cell phone number.

If your friend also has an account at a bank which supports Zelle, then all the two of you need to do is register your cell phone numbers with your banks. Transfer is "instant".

If his bank does not support Zelle then he must register at the Zelle website; transfers then take a day or two, I think, since ACH is used.

