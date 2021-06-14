Me and my friend are both Europeans and used to sending money to other people by just asking for their bank account number. We were sitting around recently and were wondering - is it possible to send each other money by only using the US bank account number? We're both best friends, see each other in person every week and have 100% trust not to misuse each others bank account numbers. But how to actually make it happen?

I've logged into my Bank of America account and I'm not seeing any way to send money to another account besides using Zelle, which works sort of as Paypal/Venmo. There is no place for me to enter my friends bank account number and send the money over. Is this some sort of a special service I need to ask the bank for?

P.S. I know "wire transfer" triggers a lot of negativity in the US due to widespread fraud. For the scope of this question I can assure everyone that this is something we've discussed face-to-face with my actual friend and not a case of a distant "friend" emaling me out of the blue or some other scam-related story.