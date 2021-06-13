0

As I understand it, market cap is the perceived worth of a company to the market. It’s derived from share price and shares outstanding, and I’m curious if it can be correlated to what share price a stock may rise to.

If a stock is trading at $0.30 and has 3B shares outstanding, I would think that by examining its market cap at various share prices, one could determine how much potential share price growth is reasonable.

In other words, with 3B shares outstanding, it’s current market cap $900M. This is reasonable for understanding it’s business. But to assume it could reach $1 or even $1.5 wouldn’t make sense.

Is my thinking flawed regarding how I analyze a companies market cap and shares outstanding?

1
  • "It’s derived from share price and shares outstanding". It's nothing more than multiplying those two numbers together. – RonJohn 16 mins ago
0

I’m curious if it can be correlated to what share price a stock may rise to.

Well, it may rise higher, but the current market cap is absolutely no indication that the share price might increase.

If a stock is trading at $0.30 and has 3B shares outstanding, I would think that by examining its market cap at various share prices, one could determine how much potential share price growth is reasonable.

Since market cap is just share price multiplied by shares outstanding, there's no analysis to be done; it's a straight -- and quite trivial -- linear function.

