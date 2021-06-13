I have come across a few remarks on the price of a company share is not associated with the profit of a company from a friend of mine. According to him the price of shares are based on sentiment and growth, and nothing to do with profit of the company.

According to him, Tesla currently makes money on federal green grants and made money in the last quarter on Bitcoin. Amazon makes money on advertisements and AWS. Costco makes money on membership fees.

I was under the notion that all these companies show profits by showing the revenue, net income and earnings per share as a result of the net income.

This is from Tesla's earnings report from last quarter:

Net Income: $438 million Earnings: 93 cents per share Revenue: $10.39 Billion

Can someone explain the relation of Sentiment & Growth Vs Profit to share prices of a company?