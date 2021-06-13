0

Basically, I bought $100k or so of a biotech a few years ago. The position grew to millions.

Now I go to my broker and issue a sell order. The order hasn't filled for days, I contacted the broker and they say that the most realistic I can do (the company market cap is $10b) is to eventually liquidate it after a year. Because of volume or whatever.

Is this normal? Am I being scammed? After taxes an everything and after the stock tanks (as it is) I have a net worth of millions yet it comes out to close to my initial investment.

