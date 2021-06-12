The number one rule in trading is to set a stop loss.

However, unless you are in the top minority of traders, there's a good chance you'll set a stop loss that gets hit even on a winning trade.

I'm curious if there is a viable method to get sort of "insurance" on your position, so that it doesn't get liquidated for x amount of time.

For example if i leverage on Bitcoin going up in the next few months, i don't want to risk getting liquidated in the short term because of Elon Musk's tweets. Therefore I could buy insurance for 3 months that might cost perhaps 10% or 20% of my position.

Do methods to achieve insurance like this exist?

I was considering one method could be to buy an out-of-money put where the strike price is just barely above your liquidation price, with an expiry in 3 months time.

However, I doubt many exchanges will prevent liquidation on a leveraged position if you have a put option to prevent it, especially if your options are in the futures market and your position is in the spot market.

Options are also problematic because they are generally done in the futures market where there are high funding fees in order to force a net zero profit (for every one person that wins a trade, one person has to lose).

Are there any alternatives to achieve insurance or improvements on my ideas? Even if exchanges don't exist for a particular method, it would be interesting to see ideas from a purely economical/mathematical viewpoint as well, that could theoretically exist in the future.