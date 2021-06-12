I am trying to understand a scene in Trading Places (1983 film).

After Randolph and Mortimer Duke failed to corner the frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) futures market, the following conversation occurs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLySXTIBS3c&t=337s

Exchange official #1: Margin call, gentlemen.

Mortimer Duke: Why, you can't expect us to ...

Exchange official #2: You know the rules of the exchange, Mr. Duke! All accounts are to be settled at the end of the day's trading, without exception.

Randolph Duke: You know perfectly well we don't have three hundred and ninety four million dollars in cash!

Exchange official #3: I'm sorry, boys. Put the Duke brothers' seats on the exchange up for sale at once, seize all assets of Duke & Duke Commodities Brokers, as well as all personal holdings of Randolph and Mortimer Duke.

Is it actually possible for commodity futures exchanges to seize the assets of its member firms, as well as the personal assets of the firm's owners?