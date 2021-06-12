1

I have repeatedly heard that corporate executives have a fiduciary duty to maximize the value returned to investors. I have also repeatedly heard exactly the opposite: that there is no requirement for executives to try to maximize the value returned to investors.

Do corporate executives have a fiduciary duty to maximize the value returned to investors?

Given that this could possibly vary by region, please specify the region to which your answer applies.

Inspired by this thread on on Physics Meta StackExchange:
https://physics.meta.stackexchange.com/questions/13609/stack-exchange-prosus-naspers-apartheid-and-white-supremacy
and this claim on Meta StackExchange:
https://meta.stackexchange.com/questions/366211/stack-overflow-vs-prosus-on-social-justice-how-does-stack-overflow-plan-to-dea/366282#comment1220872_366282

  • 1
    #1 This might be better on Law.SE. #2 It probably depends on the Corporation's by-laws. (After all, a non-profit corporation can't maximize the value returned to investors.) – RonJohn 6 hours ago
  • @RonJohn Both good points. I seem to recall we discussed this issue here before, but I can't find that discussion. IIRC, a few people here seemed to be experts on the topic, so I thought it best to post here. But Law SE would be a good place too. If quality answers don't appear here, I'll request migration to Law SE. Thank you for your feedback. – RockPaperLz- Mask it or Casket 6 hours ago
  • And others have an unwritten duty to just stay in business and provide employment to family (though that's probably fading away). – RonJohn 6 hours ago
  • @RonJohn I didn't quite understand your second comment you posted a minute ago. Are you referring to some corporations having an unwritten duty to stay in business and provide jobs to a single family? I'm not quite following what you are trying to convey. – RockPaperLz- Mask it or Casket 6 hours ago
  • It's on a different site, but this question is a duplicate: skeptics.stackexchange.com/questions/8146/… – DJClayworth 6 hours ago

