I heard somewhere that to open a bank account in the Lazard-Rothschild bank, you need to have 2 million euros. Is that true? More generally, I would like to know what is the minimal amount of money necessary to open an investment bank account.
Are you referring to exclusive investment banks for the ultra-rich? – RonJohn 2 hours ago
I imagine it varies from bank to bank. You'd have to contact the bank(s) you're interested in to find out. – glibdud 2 hours ago
Account? Investment bank? – Rodrigo de Azevedo 2 hours ago
Since we've had an answer about the minimum deposit for a mutual fund, you should clarify whether you're talking about: an investment/brokerage/mutual fund account that a normal person might invest in the stock market with, or investment banking which normally deals with millions of dollars? – blueorchid3 12 mins ago
With Schwab I believe there is no minimum. For vanguard I believe they have a star fund that is $1000
https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/vanguard-lowers-fund-minimums-1000/