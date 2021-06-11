0

This compiles fine

datecode="0625"
exchange="FTX:BTC"+datecode+"USD"

But if I want to do this it doesn't compile. =month returns 6 so I have to put a zero in front of it. But now datecode needs to be in quotations and I don't know how I go about doing that.

monthA=0
monthB=month
dayx="25"
datecode=monthA+monthB+dayx

exchange="FTX:BTC"+datecode+"USD"
