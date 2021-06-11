Due to a family thing, I want to give some money to one of my family members. I don't have cash. I have some stocks, either I can sell my stock and give money or gift my stock worth the same amount. If I sell my stock I have to pay tax, means I have to sell more stocks. Instead I want to gift my stock and it can be sold for cash on the same day by the receiver. But my question is, the receiver is a rich person who earns more than 100K. So does he have to pay tax even if my gift value is less than 14K just because he is rich or he earns more?
Thanks.