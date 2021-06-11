I can sell my stock and give money or gift my stock worth the same amount. If I sell my stock I have to pay tax, means I have to sell more stocks. Instead I want to gift my stock and it can be sold for cash on the same day by the receiver.

If you gift the stock they don't pay any gift tax.

But when they sell the stock they may have to any tax on the gains.

But what are the gains? That is the price they sell the stock for minus what you paid for the shares. The government doesn't want the tax on the gains to disappear, just because you are making a gift.

So if you bought the shares 5 years ago for $5,000 and they are worth $15,000 today, you can either:

Sell the shares today and pay taxes on the $10,000 in gains, and give them the balance.

Gift them the shares, and they can sell them when they want and then pay taxes on the delta. If they sell tomorrow, they will pay taxes on the $10,000 in gains.

Which way will they end up with more money? depends on the tax brackets involved. Of course option two gives them the ability to decide when to sell.