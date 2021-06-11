4

My employer offers several insurance plans, including both a low-deductible plan and a high-deductible HSA plan. Suppose my family was planning to have a baby in the middle of next year. Would it be possible to enroll in the low-deductible plan to have it cover the birth and post-birth hospital care and then afterwards use the QLE to enroll in the HSA plan? Or must the change due to a QLE be retroactive to the date of the QLE?

If it has to be retroactive, could I do the reverse? Sign up for the HSA plan and make HSA contributions, then retroactively switch to the low-deductible plan so that it will cover the birth?

