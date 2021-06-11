The company I'm working with sent me a few SWIFT payments, and they all were received with the following fields:
:71A:SHA
:71F:USD16,00
:71F:USD0,
So the 16$ fee was deducted from the full amount each time. I've asked the company to cover the fee. But it turned out they are sending the payment as
OUR (and provided me a PDF receipt from their bank that clearly states
OUR), so the fee should be covered
Client support in my bank said they don't know the full story, but my bank received the payment annotated as
SHR and can only recommend forcing the payment to use their correspondent bank
Should the 71A field changing it's value during the transfer be possible at all?