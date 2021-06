When interest rates rise, we all know that Math shows that the value of a bond will drop, but that's not my question.

Intuition says that there's an indirect risk, in that rising rates might hurt their business, thus increasing the likelihood of bankruptcy.

Any other factors which increase the risk of defaults on existing bonds?

(The purpose of the question is that I'm contemplating what happens -- besides the aforementioned "math" drop in value -- to existing bonds.)