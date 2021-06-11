3

Escrow services seem to typically require earnest money funds to be deposited via wire transfer. These days the wire transfer instructions will be surrounded by 50-point bold red text warning you that wire fraud is on the rise and you must be extra careful to follow the original wire transfer instructions exactly, call the escrow service to verify the account details, and ignore any phone calls, emails, or text messages you receive with "new" wire transfer instructions.

On the other hand, if the sale doesn't work out, the escrow service will refund your deposit with a check.

I understand why wire transfers are prone to fraud. What I'm less clear on is why they're still the standard for escrow deposits.

I have some guesses about why escrow services might reject other payment methods, but I'm not sure if they're sound:

  • Checks can bounce (or in some cases be reversed)
  • ACH transfer limits from most banks aren't enough to accommodate the deposit sizes in hot modern markets
  • Nobody wants to put a big deposit on their credit card, even if they have a big enough credit limit (plus it might tank your credit rating and affect the mortgage approval process)

Does that about cover it, or are there nuances or other explanations I haven't thought of?

Improve this question
1
  • Your three points seem reasonable to me. #2 was my first thought. – RonJohn 6 hours ago
2

While wire transfers are prone to fraud, so are others methods of transferring money. Wire transfers are expensive, there by limiting their use to the transfer of large amounts of money (typically).

The bottom line is that there is no more reliable way to transfer money quickly than wire. Many occur each day with no issues. Like anything else, those with less experience in wire transfers are more likely to be defrauded. Also they can be easy targets as they may announce on social media that they are buying a home. Real estate transactions are the most common reason the typical consumer wires money.

IMHO, it is an industry ripe for disruption but until banking gets on board with an alternative means, for now we have wire transfers.

Escrow services only use wire transfers for large amounts of money. When one uses escrow to pay their property taxes and home insurance, that is typically done by ACH and checks.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.